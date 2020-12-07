mxdwn PREMIERE: Captain Kidd Shares Electric New Single “Somebody Else”

Ohio-based pop act Captain Kidd brings high energy and electronic flare to indie pop. Composed of lead singer Nathan Baumgard and new addition producer Kyle Kanzigg, Captain Kidd’s music is full of addictive hooks and high energy production. Kanzigg joined the group following the departure of drummer Nick Samson and the band’s 2019 hiatus, pushing Captain Kidd into a bright new era. Today we are premiering their new single “Somebody Else” a spacious pop track which is sure to play on a loop in your head long after the first listen.

With “Somebody Else” Captain Kidd has created a melodic single with lyrics that express the feelings brought on by conflicting desires, both to be seen for who they are and to be someone else. “Somebody Else,” along with the group’s other post-hiatus singles, has a steady tempo and atmospheric feel aided by the band’s use of techno beats and Baumgard’s hypnotic vocals.

“It’s very easy to develop a sort of imposter syndrome when writing and performing music,” Baumgard shared in a statement, ”it’s an art form that seems to lend naturally to comparison and perfectionism, and as a result I think a lot of musicians fall into ruts where they daydream about being somebody else, some greater, more artistic version of themselves. We wrote ‘Somebody Else’ as a reflection on this feeling, and as a bit of an apology letter to our support systems who help shoulder a lot of these doubts and anxieties.”

Amid the excitement of “Somebody Else,” Captain Kidd has even more music on the horizon, beginning work on their next EP early on in 2020. If the catchy refrain and ambient feel of “Somebody Else” are any indicators, Captain Kidd’s upcoming EP is sure to be full of fresh and addictive pop hits.