RIP: Guitarist for Post-Punk Band Mush Steven Tyson Dead

Aaron Grech December 2nd, 2020 - 2:16 PM

Guitarist Steven Tyson, of the Leeds, UK post-punk outfit Mush, has passed away according to a statement posted by the band on their social media. As of press time, a cause of death has not been identified, but his passing has led to an outpouring of grief from Memphis Industries, BC Camplight, The Lovely Eggs and Ramsgate Music Hall.

Tyson was responsible for some of the band’s notable riffs, including on the song “Alternative Facts,” one of the young band’s more well known tracks. Although the performer appeared to be noticeably shy on stage, especially during his KEXP performance, bandmates called him sociable.

“On stage he was like a statue and could often be found hidden behind a speaker,” the band wrote. “In private he was sociable and outgoing, and even occasionally danced about in practice. His love of the band and commitment to us was unbelievable at times. Fittingly his last show was at the Brudenell where we spent most of our time together, he was on good form that day and surrounded by friends.”

Mush released their first studio album 3D Routine back in February, while their follow-up record Lines Redacted is currently scheduled for February 14, 2021. Their sophomore record includes the single “Blunt Instrumentals,” which was released a mere two weeks ago, showcasing the band’s signature blend of new wave vocals, post-punk attitudes and shoegaze influences. His unique guitar playing allowed to band to blur the lines between 1980s nostalgia and their own unique take on the genre.

Check out the responses to Tyson’s passing below:

We are devastated to learn that @hellomushband’s Steven Tyson has passed away. It was a privilege to have seen him play so many times and to have released his music. Our hearts go out to his friends, his band mates and to his family. — Memphis Industries (@memphisind) December 1, 2020

Our profound condolences from everyone over here. Hoping you are able to find some peace by keeping his music and your memories of him close to heart. — BC CAMPLIGHT (@bccamplight) December 1, 2020

Our hearts are going out to @hellomushband after the tragic loss of Steven Tyson. 💔Alternative Facts remains one of the best songs of the last 25 years. It was a pleasure to take them on tour. https://t.co/t1EJjAgHsM — The Lovely Eggs (@TheLovelyEggs) December 1, 2020