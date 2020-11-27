Senses Fail Shares Christmas Has Been Cancelled Due To Lack Of Hustle EP, Includes Cover Of “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” And “Donde Esta Santa Claus”

Senses Fail, a New Jersey based post-hardcore band released an EP entitled Christmas Has Been Cancelled Due To Lack Of Hustle. The EP includes a cover of Augie Rios’ 1958 classic song “Donde Esta Santa Claus” and “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” and Julian Casablanca’s song “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” written by Jimmy Fallon and Horatio Sanz.

“I Wish It Was Christmas Today” opens with loud drums being played over a fender stratocaster guitar which stops with a record stopping effect. It then turns into a heavy electric rhythm guitar with drums, shakers, bass guitar, Hammond B-3 organ and a lead guitar playing the melody. The lyrics state that it doesn’t matter what the world thinks or says that Christmas is a happy time of year filled with love joy presents cheer and happiness and that the narrator wishes that today was Christmas.

“Donde Esta Santa Claus” translates to “where is Santa Claus in English. The narrator knows that even though he should be sleeping and that Santa is always watching, he wants to see Santa in his sleigh with his reindeer and possibly meet them. The music involves drums, heavy rhythm guitar, bass guitar, synthesizers and melodic lead guitar.

Senses Fail was formed in Ridgewood, New Jersey in 2001. Vocalist James Buddy Nielsen is the only original member of the group who is still in the band today. Other members of the group include bassist/guitarist Gavin Caswell, bassist Greg Styliades, guitarist Jason Milbank and drummer Steve Carey.

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi