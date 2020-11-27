Bardo Pond Guitarists Revive Vapor Theories Side Project, Announce First New Album In 15 Years Celestial Scuzz For February 2021 Release, Share First Single “Breaking Down (The Portraits Of Hell)”

Michael and John Gibbons, the guitarists for American psychedelic rock band Bardo Pond, revived their side project Vapor Theories and are going to release an album entitled Celestial Scuzz on February 22, 2021. The album will be sold either a physical copy released on vinyl or a digital copy available for download or streaming. A single entitled “Breaking Down (The Portraits Of Hell)” has been released.

The single is played in the key of A Major, complete with heavily distorted electric guitars, the rhythm guitar plays a catchy riff and the lead guitar plays the melody of the song and provides ambience. As the song progresses the distortion on the guitars get heavier and a fuzz effect is also added while the lead guitar becomes easier to sing and much more melodic. There are no lyrics in this track.

Vapor Theories is one of ten side projects involving members of Bardo Pond and many of these side projects involve both Michael and John Gibbons. Vapor Theories is a duo consisting of both Gibbons and Gibbons. Both men play guitar on both the side project and in Bardo Pond.

Bardo Pond was founded in 1991 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Currently the group consists of the Gibbons guitarists, bassist Clint Takeda, singer and flute player Isobel Sollenberger and drummer Jason Kourkounis. Initially the group was signed to Drunken Fish records before switching to Matador Records and are currently signed to Fire.