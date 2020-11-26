Tierra Whack Shares Two New Singles “feel good” And “Peppers and Onions”

Home News Roy Lott November 26th, 2020 - 1:57 PM

Ms. Tierra Whack has served fans with a double serving of new music. The rapper has released her latest tracks “feel good” and “Peppers and Onions.”Both tracks serve as the follow up to her song “Dora,” and marks the second collaboration with conceptual artist Alex Da Corte for the cover art and music video.

With “feel good,” Whack continues with her one minute song mantra and sees the rapper talk about wanting to feel good again and be happy over a two-note piano-based beat.

“Peppers and Onions” is a more upbeat track, with Whack discussing being new to the scene and reaching out to loved ones.

Whack released her debut Whack World in 2018. Since then, the Philadelphia native released a series of singles: “CLONES,” “Gloria,” “Unemployed,” “Wasteland,” and “Only Child.” Last year, she was also among the artists named in XXL’s 2019 Freshman Class alongside Rico Nasty, DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion, YBN Cordae, Gunna, Comethazine, Lil Mosey, Roddy Ricch, YK Osiris, and Blueface.

She also was featured on Beyonce’s Lion King inspired album Lion King: The Gift alongside Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Major Lazer, Kendrick Lamar, 070 Shake, Pharrell and Knowles’ daughter Blue Ivy. The album also came with its critically acclaimed visual Black is King, which is nominated for “Best Music Film” at the 2021 Grammys.