Enslaved Announces December 2020 Winter Solstice Live Stream Concert

November 25th, 2020 - 9:29 PM

Norwegian metal outfit Enslaved will be celebrating the Winter Solstice with a special live stream event. which compiles three live stream shows from earlier this year. This stream will be broadcast for free on Revolver Magazine’s Facebook page, on Saturday, December 19 at 12 p.m. PST. An archive showing will be shown on the band’s YouTube page the following day here.

The events shows are from Enslaved’s collaboration with the Roadburn Festival earlier this year who put on Chronicles Of The Northbound, “Below The Lights and Utgard – The Journey Within performances in July, August and October respectively.

“It does not matter if the troubles are not ‘over’ yet – we will celebrate through music and our bonds; that we have made it through 2020, that we are still here, that we still have our community and that we make each other strong,” Enslaved said in a press release. “That strength will carry over, into yet another new solar cycle – and make us ready to face whatever the coming times have in store for us.”

The band released their latest studio album Utgard last month, which was noted for its departure from the band’s energetic and extreme progressive metal tendencies. This record took a darker and nihilistic turn on the band’s sound, creating a bleak atmosphere that still managed to highlight the group’s more experimental flairs.

This record was released via Nuclear Blast, which debuted the band’s “What Else Is There” late last year to coincide with their signing announcement. Their latest record was accompanied by the singles “Homebound” and “Urjotun,” which were both noted for their eclectic styles.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat