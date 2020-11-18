The Postal Service Announces Live Album Everything Will Change for December 2020 Release

Home News Krista Marple November 18th, 2020 - 8:34 PM

Indie-pop supergroup The Postal Service have announced an upcoming live album to be released on December 4 via Sub Pop. Everything Will Change, a 15-track set, was recorded at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, CA during their 2013 reunion tour and was remixed by Donn Gunn and remastered by Dave Cooley, according to a press release. Everything Will Change is set to feature favorites such as “Sleeping In,” “The District Sleeps Alone Tonight,” “Such Great Heights” and more.

The Postal Service consists of Benjamin Gibbard, frontman of Death Cab for Cutie, Jimmy Tamborello, also known as Dntel, Jenny Lewis, former lead singer for Rilo Kiley and Chris Walla, former guitarist for Death Cab for Cutie. The group released one album together back in 2003 titled Give Up. According to a press release, although Give Up was a hit that sold over a million copies, most fans didn’t get to see The Postal Service tour following that release. However, 10 years later The Postal Service got together to do a reunion show for the anniversary of Give Up. The tour coincided with Sub Pop’s release of the deluxe version of Give Up.

In 2014, Everything Will Change was released in a feature-length documentary concert film. Sub Pop released a DVD and Blu-ray documentary that consisted of two nights of performances at the Greek Theatre.

In August of this year, Gibbard dedicated “Such Great Heights” by The Postal Service to the United States Postal Service. The Death Cab for Cutie frontman participated in a two-song quarantine performance that was a part of #TeamJoeSings, which was in support of president elect Joe Biden.

The Postal Service teased an announcement on social media on October 6 with a simple photo that showed the date of October 7. The announcement turned out to be a a collaboration with HeadCount’s “Make Your Vote Count” campaign. The project was a satirical Zoom call that showed members of The Postal Service auditioning for new members. Jon Daly, who was playing a Sub Pop employee, was also featured on the call.

Tracklist:

1. The District Sleeps Alone Tonight (Live)

2. We Will Become Silhouettes (Live)

3. Sleeping In (Live)

4. Turn Around (Live)

5. Nothing Better (Live)

6. Recycled Air (Live)

7. Be Still My Heart (Live)

8. Clark Gable (Live)

9. Our Secret (Live)

10. This Place Is a Prison (Live)

11. There’s Never Enough Time (Live)

12. A Tattered Line of String (Live)

13. Such Great Heights (Live)

14. Natural Anthem (Live)

15. (This Is) The Dream of Evan and Chan (Live)

16. Brand New Colony (Live)

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried