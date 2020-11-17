Bandcamp Announces New Live Streaming Service Allowing Artists to Host Ticketed Events

Home News Aaron Grech November 17th, 2020 - 8:27 PM

Bandcamp has launched a new live streaming service called Bandcamp Live, which will allow artists to set up their own ticketed streams on the platform. This new service is integrated with the Bandcamp ecosystem, with a virtual “merch table,” real-time chat, and the ability to promote the show to fans on Bandcamp.

This new service will keep the service’s Fair Trade Music Policy intact, meaning that 80 to 85 percent of all ticket sales will go directly to the artist. The site will also waive its fees on tickets until March 31, 2021, meaning 100 percent of ticket sales will go to artists that host events on the platform.

Some of the shows already confirmed for the service include Cloud Nothings, Liv.e, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Madison McFerrin, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Hatchie and Pedro the Lion. Fans who already have their credit card information set up through Bandcamp can easily purchase tickets, while new buyers can become followers.

“Streaming will never replace the experience of in-person performances, but we believe it’s the next best thing, and will provide artists with a powerful tool to build and connect with their fans both now, and when Covid is behind us and we’re all out enjoying the magic of live music once again,” a statement from the company reads.

The site will be continuing their Bandcamp Fridays each first Friday of the month until the end of this year. These fundraisers waive the revenue share for performers for 24 hours, with the next fundraiser set to take place on December 4.