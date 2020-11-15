Sinead O’Connor Announces She Will Enter A Year Long Trauma And Addiction Treatment Program, Has Postponed The Release Of Her New Album And Tour

Sinead O’Connor an Irish singer and songwriter is postponing her tour for 2021 until 2022 when she will be releasing a new album and having a tour. She is entering a year long trauma and addiction treatment program and therefore has postponed the tour until she is out of the program.

O’Connor stated on her Twitter account that “I had a traumatic six years and this year was the end but now recovery starts. I would ask you to please be supportive and understanding and to hold onto your tickets until 2022 because I will be back with a new album and tour.” Also according to the tweets O’Connor lost someone very dear to her heart that affected her so badly she “became addicted to a drug other than weed. I’ve been addicted to weed for 34 years. I grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse.” A memoir is set to be released in June 2021 in spite of the album and tour being postponed.

O’Connor originally announced the tour dates back in 2018 but the tour never happened due to unforeseen circumstances. She then set up tour dates for mid October and was to continue all the way to mid April 2020 but that was cut short because of corona. The tour was then postponed until 2021 and with this postponement a new album was announced.

Message for folks who have tickets for next year’s shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts.

