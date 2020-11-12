New Order’s Bernard Sumner Discusses Recovering From COVID, Says “It Seems Like Russian Roulette”

Home News Roy Lott November 12th, 2020 - 11:04 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

New Order’s Bernard Sumner has revealed he is currently recovering from COVID-19. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Sumner was recently a guest on The Current‘s Morning Show hosted by Jill Riley talking about him recovering. “I’m ok,” he said, “my voice is a little bit gruff, but I was one of the lucky ones, I didn’t get it too bad.” He explained that the virus is like a game of Russian Roulette.

“Like, you can get light symptoms, like me, or it can kill you. It’s crazy.” He felt “like something was having a go at [his] system,” as symptoms, including fatigue and loss of smell, would go and then return, stronger each time. Sumner also mentioned that it mostly felt like a “really bad hangover.” Check out the full interview below.

New Order recently released their first single in five years called “Be A Rebel.” “In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song. We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again,” Summer said in a press release about the track. The band has also rescheduled their tour dates with Pet Shop Boys after cancelling this year due to the pandemic.