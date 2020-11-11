Ticketmaster’s Post-Pandemic Safety Plan Includes Verifying Concert-Goers’ Vaccine Status

Home News Aaron Grech November 11th, 2020 - 3:41 PM

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trials made a huge impact on the stock market at the beginning of the week, helping raise stocks for airlines, cruises and live event companies such as Live Nation. The announcement that Pfizer’s vaccine reached over 90 percent efficacy has led to broader effects on the music business, as Ticketmaster is set to consider vaccine verifications as part of its post-pandemic plan.

While Ticketmaster’s plan is still in the development stage, the company is reportedly looking to use smart phones to verify fans’ vaccination status or negative coronavirus tests within a 24 to 72 hour window. This proposed plan will utilize three separate components, Ticketmaster’s digital ticket app, third party health information, along with testing and vaccine distribution providers.

Concertgoers would have to either prove they received a COVID-19 vaccine, or prove they tested negative within the aforementioned 24 to 72 hour window. Regional health authorities would govern the length of coverage a test could provide, meaning those with a 48 hour window could get tested a day before the event, while those with a 24 hour window could get tested that same day. Ticketholders would then send the results to a company such as CLEAR Health Pass or IBM’s Digital Health Pass, who would conduct the test’s results. Ticket holders would only be given credentials if they tested negative for the virus. Those who do not take the test, test positive or fail to prove that they are vaccinated will not be given credentials.

Ticketmaster was embroiled in controversy this year after it faced allegations of changing its refund policy during the pandemic. In April the platform officially announced that it would issue refunds for postponed and cancelled events that were halted due to COVID-19.