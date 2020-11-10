Filmmaker Barry Jenkins Shares Chopped and Screwed Remix of Wilco’s Iconic Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Home News Aaron Grech November 10th, 2020 - 8:19 PM

Acclaimed filmmaker Barry Jenkins has shared a chopped and screwed remix of Wilco’s iconic 2002 record Yankee Foxtrot Hotel. The chopped and screwed remix style originated from the Houston hip hop scene, where it was pioneered by DJ Screw. This style of remix would go on to influence a number of genres such as vaporwave alongside slowed and reverb remixes, which have developed a strong online following.

“NOBODY asked for this BUT… in a world where Jeff Tweedy and the boyz was from Houston, TX… @candlestickem

@OGRONC and me present YANKEE PURPLE FOXTROT Umbrella,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter. “Some Americana for the timeline given recent events. The #YeehawAgenda is alive and well”

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot is widely considered Wilco’s most influential album, as it is their most commercially successful record and regarded as one of the best projects of the 2000s. The record was noted for its complex arrangements and experimental flair that pushed the sounds of Americana, alternative country and 2000s alternative rock.

Jenkins is best known for his work on Medicine for Melancholy and the 2016 Academy Award-winning film Moonlight, which was notable for its themes regarding race and LGBTQ issues. His adaption of the James Baldwin novel If Beale Street Could Talk was released to critical acclaim in 2018.

Wilco’s frontman Jeff Tweedy enlisted his family members to cover My Bloody Valentine, Link Wray and Neil Young during his live stream The Tweedy Show. The band’s guitarist Nels Cline announced a jazz record called Share The Wealth, which will be released later this week.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried