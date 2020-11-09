Brian May of Queen Says The World’s Rejoicing at Getting Our “Best Friend Back, Our Friend America”

Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May made his feelings about the results about the presidential election very clear. He reacted to Joe Biden becoming the 46th president by stating that the world is “rejoicing” over the news and that it is getting its “best friend back — our friend America,” according to Blabbermouth.
“I feel massive joy – I see this is a victory for the people by the people – and hopefully just in time to make it possible to start to heal the terrible damage that has been done to the American Nation and its standing in the World in recent times,” said May in his post. May took to his Instagram page on November 7 to make the statement on the President Elect Joe Biden.
May went on to elaborate on how America may have been split on whether Donald Trump was a good president or not, but stated how the rest of the world was not split. In fact, the whole world had all rejoiced in unity when the news was broken about Biden becoming America’s president.
Congratulations to President Elect Joe Biden and trailblazer Kamala Harris !!! It’s been hard for me to stay silent over the last few days, weeks, months, but I felt it would be wrong to interfere in even the smallest way in the politics of another country. But there is a part of me that will always be rooted in the USA – I love America and have felt profound pain watching its freedoms and decency being eroded. I can now finally speak up. I feel massive joy – I see this is a victory for the people by the people – and hopefully just in time to make it possible to start to heal the terrible damage that has been done to the American Nation and its standing in the World in recent times. I’m thrilled for my dear American friends, that they have taken this step to reclaim compassion, justice, truth, accountability, and dignity. I’m well aware that America is split as to whether Trump as a president was a Champ or a Chump. But what you guys will discover over the next few weeks is that the rest of the world was NOT split. The whole world, like me, is rejoicing with you at this moment – feeling that we are getting our best friend back – our friend America. Yes – I will pray for unity and decent debate, with some great Rebublicans sharing the work load in the new regime. And – Yes – at last – the United States of America can again be Champions of the World !!! Bri 💥💥💥💥 hmmm …. I just tried to ‘pin’ a nice comment from a Republican guy and deleted it by mistake. Damn ! Apologies – I don’t know how to undo this action. I gotta say thanks to many of you on this page who supported Trump but have cut me some slack. My prayers are for unity in the future – and I’ll do what I can to foster reconciliation and tolerance. It’s a New World – let’s make it a better one. Bri
In late September, May disclosed the fact that he almost died of a stomach explosion earlier this year. The explosion was supposedly a result of complications from an arterial surgery he had in May. The surgery was needed after the suffered a heart attack in that same month.
While Queen themselves haven’t released any new music lately, Thrash metal band Death Angel have taken the opportunity to cover the Queen and David Bowie crossover “Under Pressure.” The cover song was a part of their newly released EP titled Under Pressure. Death Angel released the EP containing the cover on October 9. Karen O and Willie Nelson also jumped on the band wagon and covered “Under Pressure” themselves. The unique duo released the cover at the end of October and was produced by Dave Sitek from TV On The Radio.