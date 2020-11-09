Brian May of Queen Says The World’s Rejoicing at Getting Our “Best Friend Back, Our Friend America”

Home News Krista Marple November 9th, 2020 - 2:22 PM

Queen’s lead guitarist Brian May made his feelings about the results about the presidential election very clear. He reacted to Joe Biden becoming the 46th president by stating that the world is “rejoicing” over the news and that it is getting its “best friend back — our friend America,” according to Blabbermouth.

“I feel massive joy – I see this is a victory for the people by the people – and hopefully just in time to make it possible to start to heal the terrible damage that has been done to the American Nation and its standing in the World in recent times,” said May in his post. May took to his Instagram page on November 7 to make the statement on the President Elect Joe Biden.

May went on to elaborate on how America may have been split on whether Donald Trump was a good president or not, but stated how the rest of the world was not split. In fact, the whole world had all rejoiced in unity when the news was broken about Biden becoming America’s president.

In late September, May disclosed the fact that he almost died of a stomach explosion earlier this year. The explosion was supposedly a result of complications from an arterial surgery he had in May. The surgery was needed after the suffered a heart attack in that same month.

While Queen themselves haven’t released any new music lately, Thrash metal band Death Angel have taken the opportunity to cover the Queen and David Bowie crossover “Under Pressure.” The cover song was a part of their newly released EP titled Under Pressure. Death Angel released the EP containing the cover on October 9. Karen O and Willie Nelson also jumped on the band wagon and covered “Under Pressure” themselves. The unique duo released the cover at the end of October and was produced by Dave Sitek from TV On The Radio.