Travis Dopp Of Small Brown Bike Reveals He Has Stage Four Colon Cancer

Travis Dopp, guitarist of the Michigan punk rock band Small Brown Bike, revealed publicly that he has stage four colon cancer. He wrote on Facebook “wanted to reach out to our community and share some dumb news I got at the end of October… I was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.”

A GoFundMe page has been started by one of Dopp’s friends in order to raise awareness and funds for his treatment. The guitarist wrote on the page that he found out on September 17 he had a tumor on his colon and on October 26 he found out he had stage four colon cancer.

Small Brown Bike was founded in 1996 in Marshall, Michigan. Currently the band consists of Dopp and additional guitarist Mike Reed, bassist Ben Reed and drummer Dan Jaquint. Former members include drummer Jeff Gensterblum and guitarist Scott Flaster.

The band has released 6 albums to date, Our Own Wars and Collection both in 1999, Dead Reckoning from 2001, The River Bed from 2003, Fell and Found from 2011 and Recollected from 2013. They toured with Dead Season and Thoughts Of Ionesco before disbanding in 2004. After a five year hiatus in 2009 the band returned and has been back ever since.