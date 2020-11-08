System Of A Down Bassist Shavo Odadjian Teases New EP With His North Kingsley Project

Shavo Odadjian the bassist of the Armenian-American band System Of A Down released a teaser for a new EP called Vol. 2 with his project North Kingsley. North Kingsley consists of Odadjian, Ray Hawthorne and Saro Paparian.

Odadjian posted a short video on his Instagram page which simply states “@northkingsley Volume 2 coming soon……” and features mannequins of what appears to be President Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton along with an additional face which only shows the nose and mouth. There is a short rap that is included in the video as well.

North Kingsley was founded earlier this year. They released their debut EP entitled Vol. 1 on August 14 and their debut single was called “Like That.” Also in August the group released a video where they analyze the modern age for the song “Die For The Pic.”

System Of A Down was founded in 1994 in Glendale by Armenian-American musicians. All of the original members are still in the group except for drummer Andy Khachaturian who left in 1997. The band consists of drummer John Dolmayan who replaced Khachaturian in 1997, singer and keyboardist Serj Tankian, guitarist Daron Malakian and Odadjian on bass. They recently released their first bit of new music in 15 years with “Protect The Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz.”