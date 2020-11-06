mxdwn PREMIERE: The Last Morrell Releases Infectious Soul Tune “The Party”

Home News Matt Matasci November 6th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Times are frought right now for those in the United States. Sometimes, the best remedy for the stress and anxiety of uncertain times is the familiar sounds of vintage pop music. The Last Morrell is here to do just that with the release of his latest single, “The Party,” which we’re excited to be premiering today. The Last Morrell channels vintage soul and R&B sounds similar to artists like Mayer Hawthorne – it’s feel-good music with heart, the kind of thing you’d want to hear in the morning to get your day off to a positive start.

The song opens with a bright keyboard intro, jumping through an intriguing chord progression that recalls classic-era Stevie Wonder. The Last Morrell’s smooth voice is a perfect fit for the funky pop which changes dynamics throughout the song, slowing to a crawl between verses in the atmospheric bridges. Lyrically, the song is fairly straightforward, with the singer describing a scene in which he is trapped at a party and unable to pull away from the tempting hedonism of the gathering. “The Party” is the first single from The Last Morrell’s debut EP Sarcasm, which is out today. He recently was praised by another retro pop artist from the United Kingdom, who spoke positively of The Last Morrell on BBC Radio 1.