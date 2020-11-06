Mustard Gas And Roses Share Cover of Joy Division’s “Exercise One”

Home News Roy Lott November 6th, 2020 - 1:08 AM

Mustard Gas and Roses. also known as M.G..R. has released their take on Joy Division’s “Exercise One.” The track is set to be on the band’s new EP, We Are One, out November 10 via Pax Aeternum. The EP will also include the new song “Shadows,” a cover of spiritualized’s “Cop Shoot Cop,” and an acoustic version of the title track of 2016’s Becoming. The new track description was described by Brian Cook (Botch, Russian Circles, Sumac, etc), in a press release saying: “Exercise One,” which harnesses the original’s gloomy aura but makes the instrumentation far more sonically oppressive. Given the automatic chemistry of the new formation, a few hours of studio time were booked after the Portland date and the two songs were tracked live.”

<a href="https://mustardgasandroses.bandcamp.com/album/we-are-one">We Are One by Mustard Gas and Roses</a>

The EP also features an array of featured musicians throughout including Marc Brandi on guitar, J Bennett on bass, Patrick Crawford on drums, Bryan Tulao on guitar, Sash Popovic on drums, Keefus Cianca on piano along with Tara Connelly, C. J. Leedy, and Sera Timms providing additional vocals The group’s last full-length studio effort was their 2016 album, Becoming, which received critical acclaim.