RIP: Uriah Heep Founding Member Ken Hensley Dead At 75

Roy Lott November 5th, 2020 - 8:30 PM

Founding and former member of Uriah Heep Ken Hensley has sadly passed away due to an illness. He was 75 years old. According to Blabbermouth, KISS frontman Paul Stanley paid tribute to the late singer. In a Twitter statement, Stanley tweets “RIP Ken Hensley. URIAH HEEP toured with us in the seventies. We were thrilled to have them share the stage with us. A classic British powerhouse with a slew of killer songs and soaring harmonies. Ken was a huge part of their success and a true rockstar.”

Fellow bandmate Mick Box also issued a statement regarding his passing. “Ken wrote some amazing songs in his tenure with the band, and they will remain a musical legacy that will be in people’s hearts forever.” His brother Trevor wrote on Facebook: “His beautiful wife Monica was at his side and comforted Ken in his last few minutes with us. We are all devastated by this tragic and incredibly unexpected loss.”

Hensley had recently finished a new album, My Book of Answers, set to be released at the end of February 2021.

Originally named Spice in 1969, later renamed themselves Uriah Heep. Hensley had been a part of the band for a decade, recording 13 albums with them that included blues, heavy metal and more, before leaving in 1980. Their biggest chart hit came with Return to Fantasy, which reached number 7 in the UK album chart in 1975. Four of the band’s albums had charted in the Top 50.

After leaving the band, he had then collaborated with bands such as Blackfoot, W.A.S.P. and Cinderella. He was responsible for writing some classics including “Lady In Black”, “Easy Livin'”, “July Morning” and “Look At Yourself.”