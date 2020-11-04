Kylie Minogue Says She Almost Collaborated with Prince

Home News Krista Marple November 4th, 2020 - 5:16 PM

Australian singer Kylie Minogue disclosed that she once almost collaborated with iconic pop star Prince. According to Billboard, Minogue sat down with Zane Lowe for Apple Music to give details on the encounter.

Minogue told Lowe, “Well, I had an almost dream come true, which was with Prince. We just kind of hung out. I don’t even know what that means, but we hung out and he kind of put me on the spot a bit. He was like, ‘So where are your lyrics?’”

Prince eventually ended up sending his driver to Minogue’s apartment to give her a cassette tape of of him singing “Baby Doll” which she was involved with. She stated that working on that song with Prince was her “almost” but they didn’t actually record the song. Minogue suggested it to her label but felt like Prince “would want to do it all” and her label didn’t want that so nothing ever came out of it. Although Minogue didn’t get a chance to record with Prince, she was able to do a duet with Nick Cave on “Where The Wild Roses Grow.”

Minogue is expected to be releasing her upcoming album Disco, which will be her 15th album, this coming Friday. The album will be released on the BMG Rights Management label was produced by Biff Stannard.

Tove Lo took Minogue on tour with her earlier this year, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Minogue was a part of the Sunshine Kitty tour that started and lasted through the month of February. Tove Lo and Minogue teamed up late last year to release a music video for their song “Really Don’t Like U.” The track was featured on Sunshine Kitty, Tove Lo’s most recent album.