Harry Shearer Shares His Complete Collection Of Donald Trump Songs In The Many Moods Of Donald Trump

Simpsons voice actor Harry Shearer released an album of songs entitled The Many Moods Of Donald Trump. Shearer is 76 years of age and is well known for his role of Derek Smalls in the series Spinal Tap for the last 40 plus years, as well as several characters on The Simpsons such as Doctor Hibbert, Principal Skinner and Ned Flanders. According to Shearer he wrote these songs as if he were putting himself in President Trump’s shoes.



The album opens with the song Son In Law, which is a song about the president’s son in law, Jared Kushner. Shearer starts the song off by saying, “Person I trust the most / He’s the butter on my toast” but then a little later in the song makes a potentially controversial remark by saying “What’s more, he’s a Jew.” The video, which is a motion capture video, starts with the president standing in a room with other politicians, whose faces are not shown and the president says “That was a horrible question.” Then it cuts to him sitting in the Oval Office with bodyguards present. He sings the lead vocals and the bodyguards sing the harmonies.

In the motion capture video for the song I Can’t Believe I’m Me, the lyrics to the song are shown on screen on a card with a drawing of the White House on top of it, while blurred in the background are shots of pictures of and in the White House, and President Trump dancing around a room. The song is a big band song, which talks about the president and the various things he does throughout his presidency such as his rallies and his speeches.

Alabama features a motion capture video which starts with a black sharpie marker falling in slow motion on a table and it lands perfectly in front of the same card with the White House picture from the above video. The card displays the lyrics which poke fun at Alabama and their support of the president with the exception of Jeff Sessions. This is mentioned in the lines “except for Jeff Sessions you’re strong and you’re free / Alabama don’t forget about me.”

Shearer also released an album called Small Changes in 2018 and a video for It Don’t Get Old also in 2018.