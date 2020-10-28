mxdwn PREMIERE: Famous Letter Writer Releases Video for Cynical New Song “All in My Head”

Home News Matt Matasci October 28th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Despite their influence from prominent New York City alternative bands, Famous Letter Writer take a completely different approach to pop music. Band, which is fronted by M.I. Devine, has a new album WARHOLA combines an array of influences like The Velvet Underground, The Strokes and Talking Heads. It’s out November 11 on Big Deep Records and we’re excited to premiere of the new video for their song “All In My Head.”

“Pop remembers,” said Devine. “It doesn’t forget. Ours is the moment of pop elegies, acts of address – an homage, a soup can, a portrait of Marilyn–to redress the slings and arrows, death’s blows. Death blows, but pop never quite admits, never quite knows. I had a friend who died in prison. A poet. What is it that the poet Franz Wright once wrote? ‘I know dead people, and you are not dead. I pull Hanif Abdurraqib’s book from my shelf and write a song. Not this (but I might be wrong). He writes letters on the death of Phife Dawg, letters to Phife’s mother, the poet Cheryl Boyce-Taylor. Abdurraqib lets me recover Phife – A Tribe Called Quest – in a new way. I think of my old Low End Theory tape, machines with buttons that said ‘Play.’ No one will tell you, but here is something you must be told: ‘No matter how obsessed you’ve been with your own vanishing, there will always be someone who wants you whole.’ That’s something I stole from a book I once read. (Real life has taught me very little.) Still, the kids all google, ‘Is God really dead?’ (O, Siri looks so bored in the corner of your room.) Here’s the thing: Every song is an elegy, a joke, a trick at a tomb. Dry your eyes. The dead are not dead. Turn up Fontaines D.C. Life ain’t always empty. Sob story? True story: Jesus was surrounded by his Twitter followers. ‘Jesus, don’t cry,’ sang Jeff Tweedy. But this was his Emo phase. His friend was dead. He looked at the tomb. He looked at the mob. He cried out to the dead man, ‘Lazarus, come forth!’ But Lazarus came fifth, so he lost the job.”

WARHOLA Track List

1. “Warhol/Warhola”

2. “19.99”

3. “All I Do Is Win”

4. “Cream”

5. “Get Out”

6. “Share”

7. “7th Grade”

8. “G-d’s Funeral”

9. “All In My Head”

10. “Daughter”