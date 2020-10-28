mxdwn PREMIERE: Bailey Bigger Lives the Tranquil Country Life in New Video for “Weight of Independence”

Home News Matt Matasci October 28th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

If you’re a fan of singer-songwriter style music and are looking for a new up-and-coming artist to follow, look no further than Bailey Bigger from Arkansas. While she lives in a rural part of the state, she’s not far from the musical hub of Memphis, where she’s a big part of the scene. Today she’s releasing her new single and video “Weight of Independence,” which we’re excited to premiere today. She’ll be releasing her debut EP on the label Big Legal Mess in December.

The video features Bigger in her element, first getting picked up from her front porch by a Jeep, which she climbs right into the back of. From there she can be found in scenes around what appears to be her rural home, singing along with the sweet melodies of “Weight of Indepenence.” Sonically, the song channels the thoughtful folk of John Prine with the lush arrangements and powerful vocal melodies of Joni Mitchell.

Later, she can be seen performing live with an acoustic band, or in front of random scenes like a herd of cattle or a giant watermelon in the kitchen sink. It’s a unique look into the life of an artist that should be making waves outside of her local Memphis scene in short order.

Although she’s just 20 years old, Bigger has been involved in music for years. She started by playing her first show in a diner while she was in 7th grade. There’s a give and take to small town living, which is reflected in some of Bigger’s music and is a theme on her upcoming EP.

“It was magical in a way,” she said about growing up in a small town. “We lived in my great-grandparents’ old house. I love the community part of it. You say your name to a stranger and they say, ‘Oh, you’re Eddie’s granddaughter, David’s daughter.'”

In fact, Bigger did leave her home of Marion, AK for a year in Memphis. Inevitably, she found herself back living the small town life after a short period of time – she loves Memphis but isn’t made for the city life. “Weight of Independence” in particular speaks to this experience, of the loneliness of growing up quickly after leaving home.

She recorded her EP with Bruce Watson in Memphis. There she had some of the city’s most well-respected players contribute to the recording of the album, including Joe Restivo (Don Bryant, The Bo-Keys), Mark Edgar Stuart (Alvin Youngblood Hart, John Paul Keith), Will Sexton (Dale Watson, Luther Dickinson, Shannon McNally), Al Gamble (Don Bryant, St. Paul & the Broke. Bones, The Hold Steady), George Sluppick (Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Ruthie Foster), Jana Meisner (The Reigning Sound).