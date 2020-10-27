mxdwn PREMIERE: The Freedom Affair Shines a Positive Light in Video for Soulful New Song “Give a Little Love”

Home News Matt Matasci October 27th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

The Freedom Affair are here to bring a little sunshine into what’s become a particularly divisive and at times, dark election season. Just in time, with just a week left to drop off your mail-in ballots, cast early votes or make a plan for Nov. 3, election day, the soul band is premiering their newest music video for “Give a Little Love” with mxdwn. It’s a song taken from their new full length Freedom is Love, which is out now on Sunflower Soul Records.

The song opens with a simple drum figure from Dave Brick, co-founder of the band and producer of the music video we’re premiering, before launching into the rich horn sounds of Pete Carroll on trumpet and Brett Jackson on saxophone. The hallmark of the band is its powerhouse vocalists, Paula Saunders, Misha Roberts and Seyko Groves and they shine on “Give a Little Love,” each taking on the positive-minded verses before coming together for the singalong chorus. Fellow co-founder Chris Hazelton (bass) along with guitarists Cole Bales and Branden Moser round out the lineup, providing simple yet effective classic soul sounds on the track.

“This song and video are who we are. Mothers, fathers, voters, community members, record diggers, analog nerds,” said Dave Brick. “We hope folks can identify and relate to our message, and we hope to inspire everyone to join us in collective acts of love to support one another.”

As Brick explains, the video features scenes from around their city of Kansas City. There are scenes from the barber shop, a record store where a music fan digs through a crate, people spending time with their families and more. It fits the upbeat, positive mentality of the song’s lyrics and the bright sounds of the instrumentation.

Freedom is Love track list

1.Heartaches Don’t Come Easy

2. Make Me Surrender

3. Outta My Mind

4. I Know Better

5. Move On

6. Rise Up

7. Don’t Shoot

8. Give A Little Love

9. One Nation

10. Love Liberates (Featuring Dr. Maya Angelou)