Blood From The Soul Shares Unexpected New Song “Calcified Youth”

October 27th, 2020

Blood From The Soul shared a new song and video for “Calcified Youth,” the second single from upcoming full-length DSM-5, which is due November 13 via Deathwish. It had been 27 years since their only previous release came out, an album called To Spite the Gland that Breeds.

The outfit was initially a collaboration between Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury and Sick of it All vocalist Lou Koller. The new lineup sees Koller replaced by Converge vocalist Jacob Bannon, and joined by prolific drummer Dirk Verbeuren and former Nasum bassist Jesper Liveröd.

“Calcified Youth” offers Blood From The Soul at their most atmospheric yet. Bannon’s vocals are harsh, yet melodic, and the track features a loud wash of guitar chords and effects. The bass and drums are mostly complimentary, but still set up a bit of a rhythmic groove before they disappear for the outro.

Bannon’s lyrics parallel leaving the past behind to leaving Earth entirely. In the chorus, he sings, “Still trying to love the souls that loathe me/And find strength in their brittle words/So many reasons/To kill my demons/And leave them all behind.”

The music video is a maximalist tour of flashing lights and colors. Identifiable clips of an astronaut and a fictional landscape point to it taking place on an alien planet, and the bursts of color occasionally look similar to a supernova. It was directed by Chariot of Black Moth, who has also made videos for groups such as The Body & Full of Hell, Jesu and The Black Dahlia Murder.

DSM-5’s lead single was “Debris of Dreams,” a melodic metalcore track with a bit of an industrial metal edge. It’s much more aggressive than “Calcified Youth” and features some time signature switch-ups during the breakdowns.

Bannon talked about the album with Forbes, ““Similarly to how I perceive science fiction operating within peoples lives in terms of books, comics, and movies, like Prometheus of the Alien franchise isn’t just about aliens, Dawn of the Dead and Day Of The Dead are not just about Zombies. There’s a lot of social fabric that’s sort of interwoven into what I’ve worked on in my contributions to this record. I’m just really excited about that, it’s a unique way of doing things that I’ve never done.”