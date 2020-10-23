Buzzcocks Announce 1977-1980 Singles Boxset For January 2021 Release　

Home News Roy Lott October 23rd, 2020 - 2:14 AM

Domino has announced that they will be releasing Buzzcocks’ 7” boxset containing the 12 singles the band released for United Artists between 1977 – 1980. The boxset will be released Friday, January 15, 2021 that includes everything from classics like “Orgasm Addict,” “What Do I Get,” “I Don’t Mind” as well as “You Say You Don’t Love Me,” and the ‘Parts 1, 2, 3’ series. Each single has been remastered from the original tapes and comes in reproductions of the original Malcolm Garrett designed sleeves. Fans can preorder the album here.

After forming, Buzzcocks released their debut EP, Spiral Scratch, in December 1976. In March 1978, their debut full length LP was released called Another Music In A Different Kitchen which was then followed by Love Bites which featured their highest charting single, and arguably best-known song, “Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve).” Since the passing of Pete Shelley in 2018, the band continues to release great music. Earlier this year, the group released their latest single “Gotta Get Better,” which was initially followed with a mini tour on the west coast. No word if dates have been rescheduled or canceled all together.

Shelley had passed at63 years old due to a heart attack. The band performed a tribute show and celebration of Shelley’s life last last June at London’s Royal Albert Hall.