Liturgy Announces New Album Origin of the Alimonies for November 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Lonely OIOION”

Liturgy announced last year that they were planning on releasing a new studio album called Origin of The Alimonies, which has now been given a release date set for November 20 via YLYLCYN. The group have also released a new single from the upcoming project called “Lonely OIOION,” alongside a track list and cover art.

“Lonely OIOION” is a hard hitting experimental black metal track, with ferocious screamed vocals, hard hitting riffs and break downs, which are intercut with eerie moments featuring church organs and a flute. This eclectic blend gives off a sinister ecclesiastic feel, reminiscent of old school gothic cathedrals married into an unholy union with the occult.

Origin of The Alimonies is the first record by Liturgy following visionary Hunter Hunt-Hendrix’s gender affirmation as a trans woman earlier this year. Taking influences from the kabbalah, German Idealism and French post-structuralism, this record is set to be a transcendental opera of cosmic proportions, melding in sonic influences from minimalism, experimental club music and 19th–century romanticism with the band’s signature black metal style.

Liturgy dabbled into blends of metal, classical, experimental and avant-pop earlier this year with their collaborative single “Antigone” alongside the experimental pop duo LEYA. Their most recent studio album H.A.Q.Q. came out last year, following their 2015 project The Ark Work.

“Hunt-Hendrix is an artist brimming with intellectual ideas (the LP packaging comes with a perichoresis diagram linking music, philosophy and art) and musical influences ((s)he claims to have grown up on classical music as well as Three 6 Mafia) and it becomes evident that (s)he funneled them all into this one hefty release,” mxdwn reviewer Andres Rodriguez explained.

