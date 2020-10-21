Deafheaven Announces In-Studio Live Album 10 Years Gone for December 2020 Release and Shares New Version of First Song They Wrote “Daedaleus”

Home News Aaron Grech October 21st, 2020 - 11:20 PM

Post-metal outfit Deafheaven have announced a new in-studio live album called 10 Years Gone, which is set for release on December 4 via Sargent House. The group have now released a new live recording of Daedalus, the first song the band ever wrote, which was originally recorded for a Bandcamp demo. 10 Years Gone contains material originally intended for their 10th anniversary spring tour, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This live version of “Daedalus” keeps the raw spark that was present on the band’s early work, sticking to the band’s more hard hitting roots with the added benefit of a decade of experience. The song’s heavy electric guitars power through the song, across a dark gritty atmosphere and aggressive drums.

“Earlier this year we intended on celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Deafheaven demo released through Bandcamp on June 1, 2010 with a tour of North America with our friends Inter Arma, Greet Death and All Your Sisters,” the band’s George Clarke explained. “Unfortunately, we couldn’t fulfill that tour because of fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. To rebound from the financial and morale hit, we put together an album of the set we intended to perform.”

Back in May the band teased posts on social media suggesting that they were in the studio, where they revealed that they were tracking this 10th anniversary project. Their most recent studio album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love came out back in 2018, which was accompanied by “Night People,” featuring singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe, “Canary Yellow” and “Honeycomb.”

10 Years Live track list

1. From The Kettle Onto The Coil

2. Daedalus

3. Vertigo

4. Language Games

5. Glint

6. Baby Blue

7. The Pecan Tree

8. Dream House