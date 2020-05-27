Deafheaven Social Media Post Suggests Band Is In The Studio

Home News Aaron Grech May 27th, 2020 - 12:51 AM

The band have recently revealed that they are in pre-production for their 10th anniversary live album, which is currently tracking in the music studio. The band will be performing songs originally intended for their 10th anniversary spring tour, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band first teased a photo of man behind a soundboard, in what appears to be a music studio, yesterday. The group also has pre-orders of the project’s upcoming vinyl release, which will come out via Hello Merch and Evil Greed in Europe and The UK. This project is expected to be released this fall via Sargent House.

The band released their debut album Roads to Judah back in 2011 via Deathwish Inc., which was recorded over a period of four days between December of 2010 and January of 2011. The band has is known for their moody atmospheres, leading into buildups backed by heavy instrumentals.

Deafheaven released their most recent studio album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love back in 2018, which saw them blend their black metal roots with a post-rock inspired sound. This album contains softer, mellower tracks such as “Night People,” featuring singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe, alongside the epic long form pieces “Canary Yellow” and “Honeycomb.”

“Regardless of perception, Deafheaven have found themselves becoming one of the most important metal acts of recent memory, serving as a bridge between indie genres and metal,” mxdwn reviewer Drew Pitt explained. “Ordinary Corrupt Human Love sees them pivot away from the increased brutality of New Bermuda, exchanging it for a more indie friendly sound, while managing to keep their roots buried deep in the black.”