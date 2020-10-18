Kelly Moran And Prurient Announce Split Album Chain Reaction At Dusk For December 2020 Release

Home News Peter Mann October 18th, 2020 - 4:00 PM

Avant-garde electronic music recording artists, Kelly Moran and Prurient (born Dominick Fernow), recently announced their collaborative split album titled Chain Reaction at Dusk for a slated December 4 release, via Prurient’s record label Hospital Productions. As previously reported on Brooklyn Vegan, “Kelly Moran’s side was recorded in 2018, using ‘prepared piano treated with delays and granular synthesis over a heavy wash of droning, arpeggiating synthesizers,’ Prurient’s Dominick Fernow made his side in Berlin at Guy Brewer’s (Shifted) former studio, using ‘a cache of pristine analog synthesizers and sequencers.'”

The two aforementioned artists released two tracks from their forthcoming Chain Reaction at Dusk project, Moran’s “Helix III” and Prurient’s “Tokyo Exorcist.” According to the above source, “The record was originally planned for their tour with Merzbow, and features three tracks by Moran and two by Prurient.”

Both artists really explore their respective musical soundscapes and play with sound and texture with each of their respective tracks. Moran taps into her dream-pop forte with “Helix III” opening with ethereal synth leads that are entrancing and very dreamlike. The ambient chords are steadily paced and the track’s lush production sounds like something out of a science-fiction fantasy film score, that were heavily prevalent in the 1980s. To listen to Kelly Moran’s “Helix III” stream below, via Bandcamp.

Prurient’s eerily sublime piece of ambient music with crisp sounding synthesizers and sequencers, make for a deeply enthralling listen. The piercing synthesizers that open up the track ramp up a sense of tension and suspense that mirrors something out of a 1980s horror film a la John Carpenter film soundtrack. The aptly titled “Tokyo Exorcist” immediately capture’s the listeners attention for being gradually unsettleing and Prurient’s knack for playing with sound benefits the track greatly. There’s a sinister undertone to the track that is delectably menacing, all the while maintaining its sleek and cool production. To listen to Prurient’s “Tokyo Exorcist” stream below, via Bandcamp.

Chain Reaction at Dusk tracklist:

01 Kelly Moran: “Red Storm”

02 Kelly Moran: “Helix III”

03 Kelly Moran: “Hymn”

04 Prurient: “Tokyo Exorcist”

05 Prurient: “Help If I May Ask”