Today Imani Coppola and Ray Angry release a new video for their new song “WTML (Don’t Shoot).” The song, wbixj we afe premiering today, is a soulful protest song calling for the end of police brutality towards Black people.

The video features protestors on the street, holding signs that decry police brutality and systematic racism. Coppola joins the crowd in a protest on the street, peacefully gathering and dancing with signs calling for change.

The new song accompanies an essay by Coppola’s mother detailing her son’s experience with police brutality. She describes a scene that takes place in the ’90s just after the Rodney King beating. She tells. Her story where John, her son was cornered by undercover police before running amd being beaten by police whom he thought would help him.

Those are the ones you want!” It quickly became apparent that the police were

there to arrest, not assist him. Without knowing what crime he had committed, he raised his hands in surrender. At no time had the undercover cops in their unmarked car ever identified themselves as officers of the law. Without hesitation he was thrown to the ground, handcuffed, and beaten by at least four officers, including one woman. He was put into a chokehold so tight, that if he hadn’t bitten someone’s hand, he was certain that he would have died. ”

Her story continues to speak of her future experiences with two police officerz named Mike, one retired. She began a casual friendly acquaintanceship with both before learning of their work history, surprising her with their empathy. The world is a complicated place.