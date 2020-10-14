Rostam Releases Tranquil New Video for “Unfold You” Starring Trailblazing Trans Actress Hari Nef

Home News Adam Benavides October 14th, 2020 - 5:28 PM

Famed producer and singer Rostam (formerly of Vampire Weekend) has released a brand new song and video “Unfold You” featuring famed trans actress and model Hari Nef. The track is the first work from Rostam after producing two critically-acclaimed studio LPs: HAIM’s Women in Music Part III (2020) and Clairo’s Immunity (2019).

“Unfold You” sees Rostam offer a laid-back and fresh electro-pop song as smooth beats and his falsetto vocals calmly unfold around them. The multi-talented artist also serves as director for the video, which features Nef wander along a sunset-soaked beach, trading dance moves and sensual glances with Rostam himself.

Discussing the track, Rostam says the song was years in the making. “‘Unfold You’” took years. In some ways it had to— because the recording of the song tracks an evolution and a metamorphosis for me,” explains Rostam. “As I write this, I’m finishing a record that deals a lot with the subject of change and for this whole album, change was what I was searching for musically.”

As for directing the track’s video, Rostam says the highlight was being able to work with Nef. “Hari and I found ourselves in the same quarantine pod in Massachusetts this past July,” says Rostam. “We also found we had a bunch in common, having gone to the same college nine years apart. The video was shot on the Dune Shacks Trail during the last several days of the trip.”

Nef is now widely known as transgender icon as she was the first transgender actress to sign with IMG Models as well as to appear on the cover of a British magazine. Her modeling career has continued to flourish with credentials now including the cover of Elle Magazine and shooting a TV commercial for L’Oreal alongside Blake Lively. Nef has also built an impressive acting career over the past few years including starring roles in the 2018 film Assassination Nation and the Lifetime thriller series You.