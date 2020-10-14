Promoters for Controversial The Chainsmokers Concert in The Hamptons Given $20K Fine

Home News Aaron Grech October 14th, 2020 - 7:03 PM

A controversial Chainsmokers concert in The Hamptons, originally announced as a “socially-distanced” drive-thru event, caught the ire of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, after videos of the event were shared online showing what the governor called “egregious social distancing violations.” Following the event, Cuomo stated that the event would be investigated by New York’s Department of Health, and has now fined the promoters $20,000 for violating public health law. The town of Southampton is also barred from organizing events without the state’s approval as a result of this event.

“Following an investigation into the Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons this summer, the promoters will be fined $20,000 for violating public health law,” Cuomo wrote. “Further, the Town of Southampton cannot approve permits for group gatherings without State approval.”

Videos from the event reportedly showed concertgoer dancing in front of the stage, rather than next to their cars as originally advertised by promoters. This event was organized by In The Know Experiences and Invisible Noise in partnership with JAJA Tequila, a brand co-owned by the duo in partnership with FuckJerry, the company who helped market the disastrous Fyre Festival back in 2018.

Spin reports that In The Know Experience and Invisible Noise released a statement claiming the show “followed the guidelines created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. … Prior to the event, all guests were instructed to self-monitor their temperature daily for two weeks leading up to the event, maintaining a temperature below 99.5° F (37.5° C).”

Tickets for the event reportedly cost between $1,250 and $25,000, while the concert was done for a charity in support of No Kid Hungry, Children’s Medical Fund Of NY and Southampton Fresh Air Home. As of press time it is unknown who will pay this fine.

