Universal Music Announces “Music Based Experiential” Umusic Hotels

Universal Music has announced a new partnership with Dakia U-Ventures, the entertainment impact investment group, which will launch a set of “music-based experiential hotel properties” called Umusic Hotels. These hotels are currently being planned to launch in Atlanta, Georgia, Biloxi, Mississippi and Orlando, Florida, with more locations planned in the future.

These hotels are set to draw in from each location’s local culture and are built with music and entertainment at the forefront of its design and intended guest experiences. The hotel in Biloxi is set to host a performance venue, while the one in Atlanta is set to host an entertainment venue as well. Orlando is also looking for ways to bring a “music-first experience for guests.”

Each hotel is set to be unique as they channel the influences from each location’s rich music scene, which is set to help create positive social change, education and innovation, through music.

“Through music’s unique power to inspire and unite – especially given UMG’s unparalleled roster of artists and labels – UMUSIC Hotels will both highlight these cities’ rich music heritages and provide new opportunities for artists to reach fans in immersive, innovative and authentic ways,” Bruce Resnikoff, President and CEO of Universal Music Enterprises, said in a press statement.

