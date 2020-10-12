Hard Summer Music Festival Announces Dates for 2021 Festival

Home News Aaron Grech October 12th, 2020 - 7:09 PM

The Hard Summer Music Festival has announced the dates for its 2021 event, which will mark the festival’s inaugural debut at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino, California. The event is scheduled to take place across two days, from July 31 to August 1 and will feature five stages across an entirely new layout.

The NOS Event Center is known for hosting prominent Insomniac events such as Escape Psycho Circus, Nocturnal Wonderland and Beyond Wonderland, which bring the EDM experience out to the Inland Empire. Hard Summer’s past repertoire of electronic dance and hip hop acts is set to fit nicely into the events center, while offering a unique experience.

The lineup for this event has not been announced, but, according to a press release, this announcement will be “soon.” Tickets for this event are scheduled to go on sale October 15 at noon, with deposits starting as low as $9.95. The event itself is an 18+ event, while VIP holders are required to be 21+.

Previous Hard Summer events were held at the Auto Club Speedway in nearby Fontana, California, where the festival greeted acts such as Kid Cudi, Major Lazer and Zhu. The event’s 2016 edition caused some controversy following the deaths of three attendees.

While COVID-19 has shut down mass gatherings across the country, electronic music events are still seeing some popularity, with the newly announced Day Trip selling out for next year despite the lack of a lineup. This new event is expected to kick off next July at Pier 46 located on the Los Angeles Waterfront.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado