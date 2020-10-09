mxdwn PREMIERE: Firstworld Releases Woozy Lo-Fi Electronica Song “On The Line”

Home News Matt Matasci October 9th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Firstworld is the stagename of Miami-based producer Kris Alvarez and he’s quickly rising in the ranks of the electronic music world. His debut EP I’m Right Here made some serious waves on college radio, ranking in the top 200 of the North American College & Community Radio Chart. Alvarez began Firstworld in 2016 as a way to explore darker music than he was creating with his previous project Sigh Kicks. Today we’re excited to premiere “On The Line,” the latest song from the DJ’s Firstworld project, a laid-back track with hazy production and an infectious hook.

While Firstworld hones in on the darker side of electronic music, “On The Line” has fairly upbeat production with melodic electric guitar leads, a downtempo beat and bright synth tones. Alvarez gently sings “Never got to say the things I wanted / You never got to feel the pain the way that I did.” The song closes out with the title lyrics, “Cause I’m on the line for you / Guess I’m feeling a different kind of blue.”

“‘On The Line’ is a song that I’d been working on for a long time before I landed on this version,” said Firstworld. “Having gone through many different iterations, it ended up being the most personal song I’ve ever written, despite it not being very literal or direct in its message. I wrote this song with the intention of connecting with the listener on a simple, emotional level, and made sure to avoid as many specific themes and subjects lyrically as possible, so that it is left to the listener to make it mean whatever their heart tells them it means. Personally, this song has many faces for me. Overall though, I think it touches on the subject of change, in both people and life, and the regret one might feel in not growing and changing themselves, while holding oneself and their future to the perfection of a nostalgic past that didn’t necessarily play out the way one remembers it. Ultimately, this leads to one stunting one’s growth to wait for things and people to go back to the way they imagined they were.”