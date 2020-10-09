Babymetal Performs Amid a Mortal Kombat Style Battle Royale in New Video for “BxMxC” 

Home News Krista Marple October 9th, 2020 - 7:26 PM

BABYMETAL, a Japanese kawaii metal band, has uncovered a brand new music video for their song “BxMxC” from their most recent album Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2]. The music video successfully executed a Mortal Kombat style atmosphere between the bandmates and opponents. The video uses dark, battle royale style graphics to help the viewer visualize a story that matches the music. “BxMxC” is a deeply rooted metal tune that incorporates a catchy beat and rapid-fire vocals. The large use of guitar in this song gives the metal dynamic that BABYMETAL is already widely known for.

“BxMxC” builds suspense not only within the song, but also within the music video. The video starts by entering the viewer into “The Tenkaichi Metal Budokai” where you are introduced to the women who make up BABYMETAL. Su-metal, also known as Suzuka Nakamoto, and Moametal, also known as Moa Kikuchi, take turns having a rap battle with Teki-na. After both Su-metal and Moametal defeat Teki-na, they both move along to enter their final battle with Boss, where they are claimed as the winners.

The band was originally a three-woman act but that changed in 2018. Yuimetal, also known as Yui Mizuno, left the band after a long hiatus.

BABYMETAL is already known for living up to their wild and energetic vibe during their live shows and music videos. Last year, BABYMETAL debuted an extravagant performance for their song “Da Da Dance,” which was a single off of their album Metal Galaxy.

According to THEPRP, a 12” vinyl pressing of “BxMxc” will be available for purchase on December 9 in Japan. The entire album that “BxMxc” belongs to, Legend – Metal Galaxy [Day 2], was released this past September.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva