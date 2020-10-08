OutKast Announces 20th Anniversary Reissue of Stankonia Featuring Unreleased Remixes

Home News Adam Benavides October 8th, 2020 - 6:22 PM

Outkast's Andre 3000 performing from inside a projected box.

Hip-hop icons OutKast have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their acclaimed album Stankonia, which will come out on October 30 exclusively through the Vinyl Me Please subscription service as their October “Record of the Month.” The album is being released through Legacy Recordings’ division for the celebration of Sony Music’s Hip Hop and R&B catalog called This Is Certified.

According to a press release, the reissue album will come with hi-res digital bundles of the album’s certified RIAA platinum singles: “So Fresh, So Clean,” “B.O.B. (Bomb’s Over Baghdad)” and “Ms. Jackson,” which has been certified 3x platinum. There will also be previously unreleased remixes of “B.O.B. (Bomb’s Over Baghdad)” from Cutmaster Swiff, Zach de la Rocha and Beat Bullies. The newly expanded version of the classic album will feature six bonus tracks in total: the Mr. Drunk Remix of “Ms. Jackson,” the Stankonia Remix of “So Fresh, So Clean” (featuring Snoop Dogg & Sleepy Brown), and the aforementioned Zack de la Rocha remix of “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” along with OutKast’s A cappella renditions of all three of those songs.

Featuring tracks recorded in Atlanta’s famed Stankonia Recording and A&M Studios in Los Angeles, OutKast’s Stankonia was initially released via LaFace/Arista Records on Halloween in 2000. The LP marked the duo’s fourth studio release and saw André 3000 and Big Boi expand their sound with layers of funk, electronica, psychedelia, gospel, and rock. “Stankonia,” explained André 3000, “is this place I imagined where you can open yourself up and be free to express anything.”

Today, Stankonia is widely hailed as one of the best Hip Hop albums of all time. The record sold more than 530,000 copies during its first week on sale, debuting at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album generated three hit singles, most notably being “Ms. Jackson,” which became the first OutKast single to reach #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The album went on to win two GRAMMY Awards in 2002: Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Ms. Jackson”. Last month, the album was ranked #64 on the new edition of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

Stankonia 20th Anniversary Reissue track list:

LP1 / Side A

“Intro” “Gasoline Dreams” “I’m Cool (Interlude)” “So Fresh, So Clean” “Ms. Jackson” “Snappin’ & Trappin'” “D.F. (Interlude)”

LP1 / Side B

“Spaghetti Junction” “Kim & Cookie (Interlude) “I’ll Call Before I Come” “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” “Xplosion” “Good Hair (Interlude)

LP 2 / Side C

“We Luv Deez Hoez” “Humble Mumble” “Drinkin’ Again (Interlude)” “?” “Red Velvet” “Cruisin’ in the ATL (Interlude)”

LP 2 / Side D

“Gangsta Shit” “Toilet Tisha” “Slum Beautiful” “Pre-Nump (Interlude)” “Stankonia (Stanklove)”