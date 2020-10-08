mxdwn PREMIERE: Himmelrum Add Vocals to Sparsely-Arranged Ambiance on New Song “Nerve”

Home News Matt Matasci October 8th, 2020 - 12:00 PM

Himmelrum are a quartet from Copenhagen, Denmark that recently signed with Joyful Noise records for the release of their new album Vand, Død & Ensomhed. Translated to English, the title of their album means Water, Death & Solitude, and today we’re premiering a song called “Nerve” from that album that encompasses those themes well.

“Nerve” starts out with a slow-burning electronic beat, which gradually increases in volume and depth as the song proceeds. Eventually some vocals come into the mix, sung in Danish with lyrics that translate to lines like “Nerve, closeness / My best friends are the stars / My best friends are far away / Lonely / My best days are when I’m not lonely / Trying to stop making excuses / So please bite my finger off / When it flips you off / I hope it’s okay that I speak to you” in the verses.

The song gradually picks up some steam but never reaches much more than a mid-tempo pacing, more bouyed by the stark vocals and well-orchestrated effects that ring throughout the nearly six-minute song. “Nerve” serves as the final song on the Vand, Død & Ensomhed, which is the first release by Himmelrum to feature vocals at all. The song was written by drummer Eigil during a dark time in his life and was recorded by the band with Eigil singing the lyrics from the porch of the house which they used for the making of the new album. The first rough take was what the band eventually used as the final vocal track for “Nerve,” giving it a spotaneous quality that isn’t often heard in the post-rock genre.

Vand, Død & Ensomhed Track List

1. “Sølvflod”

2. “Kære Blå, sender sonar!”

3. “Usynlige ven”

4. “Blodbøg I”

5. “Blodbøg II”

6. “Blodbøg III”

7. “Usynlige ven”

8. “Nerve”