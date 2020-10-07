mxdwn PREMIERE: Blesson Roy Offers Up Intricately-Arranged Pop with New Song “Stays With You”

Home News Matt Matasci October 7th, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Blesson Roy is the musical project of Terry Borden, a self-described “music lover and music doer.” He’s releasing his debut full-length album Think Like Spring on November 27 on Slow Start Records. This LP will come on the heals of his dual 2020 EP releases, Time Is A Crime and Time Is A Crime (Almost Acoustic).

Today we’re excited to premiere the latest single from Blesson Roy’s upcoming album, “Stays With You.” The song features a distant, delicately-picked guitar riff at its opening and Borden’s vocals low in the mix, recalling his biggest influences like Creation Records, 4AD and Rough Trade. Borden lived in the United Kingdom during this explosion of alternative music, leaving an indelible influence on his own songwriting.

Borden’s Blesson Roy project is just getting started but Borden has been involved in the music industry for years. He was a member of the slowcore band Idaho, playing bass with that band as well as performing in Peter Yorn’s band. He recorded Think Like Spring during the current COVID-19 lockdowns, which in some ways had a positive impact on his process.

“I was alone in the studio adjacent to my home and had no distractions other than the feeling of being truly alone in the recording space, for days and weeks on end,” Borden explains. “The positive effect of the pandemic isolation in the studio was the time and ability to focus on the musical details in the songs, and extend the searches for the right chemical reactions that manifested in each track.”

Talking about “Stays with You” specifically, Borden describes it as “a journey into dynamics with the chorus exploding out of the verses. It was a lot of fun and very satisfying to create the verse and chorus as almost two different bits of music that tied together emotionally but remained separate dynamically.”

Think Like Spring track list

1. “Soothe”

2. “Fingerprints of Love”

3. “Undertow”

4. “Should’ve Known Better”

5. “Ana Left Spain”

6. “Stays With You”

7. “The Loving Sea”

8. “Waterfall Drops”

9. “Maria Rain”

10. “Thousand”

11. “Near”

12. “I Can See You”

13. “Falling”

14. “The Gaps”