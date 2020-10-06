Cabaret Voltaire Shares New Single “The Power (Of Their Knowledge)” From First New Album in 26 Years

Home News Ariel King October 6th, 2020 - 7:45 AM

Cabaret Voltaire have released the second single off their upcoming album with “The Power (Of Their Knowledge). The song comes from their forthcoming Shadow of Fear, which will be released on November 20 and will be Cabaret Voltaire’s first album in 26 years. Richard H. Kirk remains as the original trio’s sole member for the new Cabaret Voltaire album, as “The Power (Of Their Knowledge)” continues the group’s experimental sounds.

The new single features deep and crackling synths alongside wonky tunes and quiet drums. Dabbling with a multitude of electronic subgenres, including techno, dub and small remnants of drum and bass, the single creates a dribbling sound that highlights the array of sounds found within electronic music.

“I stopped listening to a lot of music because I’d get sick of hearing so much that sounded the same,” Kirk said in a press statement. “I didn’t want to end up being subconsciously influenced by any of it, so I started listening to a lot of classical music and moved away from the normal techno type fodder. I decided early on that I didn’t want it to be a banging techno record. I love a lot of that music but I wanted to make something that sounded like it embodied Cabaret Voltaire but that was also contemporary.”

The latest single follows “Vasto,” which had been released in August and had been the first single off the eight track album. The trio first formed in 1973, with Chris Watson remaining until 1981 and Stephen Mallinder staying in the group until their hiatus in 1994. Kirk continues to tour under the Cabaret Voltaire name, and appeared at the Berlin’s Atonal festival in 2014, which wound up being the genesis of the new album.