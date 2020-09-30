Weird Al Moderates Last Night’s Presidential Debate in New Video for “We’re All Doomed”

Home News Ariel King September 30th, 2020 - 8:04 PM

“Weird Al” Yankovic has released a new parody video of last night’s presidential debate. The video features Yankovic acting as the moderator, and stepping in for Chris Wallace. The Gregory Brothers helped with the creation of “We’re All Doomed,” as Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s comments from last night’s debate are auto-tuned to fit the song.

The video begins with Yankovic screaming, crying that everyone is doomed as he describes the pandemic. He begins the moderate the debate, preparing his questions for Trump. “2020 is a raging hellscape/Any ideas on how to stop a world-wide plague?” Biden sings the remarks he had made during the live debate that had occurred last night, with Trump singing his responding comments. “I don’t wear a mask like him/Every time you see him he’s got a mask/The biggest mask I’ve ever seen/The biggest mask I’ve ever seen,” Trump sings in an auto-tuned voice.

Yankovic continues to sing as he sits at the moderator desk, asking Trump and Biden questions about the Supreme Court, the pandemic and other current events. “We’re living in the apocalypse/I’m begging you to put a stop to this/Pretty please,” Yankovic begs during the song’s chorus, flames behind him. Yankovic jokes that he ran out of questions, and asks for a freestyle, including more auto-tuned comments of what was said during last nights debate, such as, “Bad things happen in Philadelphia” and “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.”

Last night had been the first presidential debate for the upcoming election, and had been described by The New York Times as “90 minutes of chaos in a year of upheaval.” Other news organizations throughout the world have also commented on last night’s debate, with the French outlet, Le Monde, saying, “This Trump-Biden face-to-face was like the year 2020, trying for the whole world but particularly difficult politically in the United States.” Biden, Trump and moderator Chris Wallace largely spent the debate talking over one another, and has prompted the Commission on Presidential Debates to announce they will now be adding “additional structure” in order to insure the upcoming debates will be “more orderly.”

“I think debates are about revealing what [the candidates] think,” Wallace said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “You certainly gained an insight into Donald Trump and what he’s thinking and where he wants to take the country and how he wants to take the country there. To that degree I thought it was a success. It may not have been pretty, but it was revealing.”