Half Japanese Announces New Album Crazy Hearts for December 2020 Release

Art punk outfit Half Japanese have announced a new studio album Crazy Hearts, which is set to be released on December 4 via Fire Records. The group have now unveiled a new single and animated music video for the project called “Wondrous Wonder,” which was animated by Claus Frøhlich and featuring artwork from the band’s Jad Fair.

“Wondrous Wonder” manages to capture the cosmos through a child-like sense of wonder and adventure, through its cut-out animation style that uses a lot of DIY aesthetics. The song’s structure plays to this tone, as playful guitar chords and laid back vocals are placed on the song, with some groovy influences shown throughout the songs hook.

This latest project was recorded across various studios in Spain, France and the United States, where Fair was accompanied by band mates John Sluggett, Giles Vincent Rieder, Mick Hobbs and Jason Willett. This latest project was mastered by Brian Pyle and mixed by the rest of the band.

The group’s most recent studio album release Invincible came out last year and was preceded by the records Hear The Lions Roar and Perfect. The record was accompanied by the single “Swept Away.”

“Longtime art punk/alternative rock group Half Japanese tries to get us through the winter with Invincible, a body of work intended for a limited fan base,” mxdwn reviewer Henry Piper explained. “It’s that one art exhibit that most walk past but some hail as a god-send (again, a small number will say that). Surprised most will be if this appears on a ‘Best of 2019’ list, and, oh oh oh, of course it’s ONE OF THOSE ALBUMS with the all-capped titles (except for one track, which an odd choice, but okay).”

Crazy Hearts track list

1. The Beast Master

2. Wondrous Wonder

3. Dark World

4. And It Is

5. My Celebrity

6. Late At Night

7. Undisputed Champions

8. Crazy Hearts

9. As Best You Can

10. A Phantom Menace

11. A Job Well Done

12. Let It Show