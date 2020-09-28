James Brown’s Death Inquiry Faces Uncertainty After Atlanta District Attorney Loses Primary

Home News Aaron Grech September 28th, 2020 - 11:18 PM

Back in February, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard stated that he was looking into James Brown’s death after a woman allegedly close to the music icon, Jacque Hollander, claimed he was murdered. The icon’s attorney Buddy Dallas stated that he would have no problem with authorities examining the performer’s remains, but it now looks like this inquiry’s future has become dubious.

Howard recently lost a primary challenge and will not be in the running for the upcoming Fulton County District Attorney race this November. The attorney’s final day in the position will taker place on December 31, and Howard has reportedly not contacted the CNN reporter covering this case since August. At the center of Hollander’s murder claim is a green plastic bin, which was reportedly owned by Candice Hurst, Brown’s former hairdresser and backup singer. This bin allegedly had questionable contents, which Hollander sent in to the DA.

Brown died at the age of 73 in 2006, with his cause of death listed as a heart attack and fluid in his lungs, although a dozen people have reportedly called for an autopsy into his passing. The artist passed away on Christmas, after being sent to the hospital two days earlier on December 23.

His doctor during the hospitalization said Brown was reportedly ready to go home the following day, but his condition turned for the worst. Many of his handlers were reportedly sent home for the holidays on December 24, with some alleging that Brown was left either alone or with family members for a period of time. After this point Brown’s vitals went down and he passed away on the 25.