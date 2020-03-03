James Brown’s Attorney Says He’d Have No Issue with Authorities Examining Singer’s Remains

Home News Aaron Grech March 3rd, 2020 - 8:19 PM

Earlier this year an Atlanta prosecutor revealed that they will be looking into the death of legendary R&B performer James Brown, who passed away back in 2006. Brown’s longtime attorney, Buddy Dallas has now spoken on the situation, and stated that he would have no objections to authorities examining the performer’s remains.

“Exhume him,”Dallas said in a phone interview to CNN. “I don’t have any feeling about it one way or another.”

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard Jr. announced that he was looking into Brown’s death after a woman came forward alleging that the icon had been murdered. Since her allegation, CNN reported that more than a dozen people have called for an autopsy or criminal investigation into Brown’s passing.

“If he’s got something to base it on,” Dallas told CNN regarding the prosecutor, “let him exhume the body.”

Others close to Brown’s death , such Marvin Crawford, the doctor who signed the performer’s death certificate, have wondered if his passing was caused by a toxic substance. “He changed too fast,” Crawford said. “He was a patient I would never have predicted would have coded. … But he died that night, and I did raise that question: What went wrong in that room?”

Brown ultimately passed away at the age of 73, with his cause of death being listed as a heart attack and fluid in his lungs. The artist entertained and inspired many throughout his lengthy career, pioneering various funk and soul sounds, while serving as an icon to world-changing artists such as Michael Jackson.