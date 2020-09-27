My Dying Bride Announce New EP, “Macabre Cabaret” For November Release, Share First Single “A Secret Kiss”

Home News Peter Mann September 27th, 2020 - 3:51 AM

English doom metal juggernauts, My Dying Bride, recently announced their forthcoming EP Macabre Cabaret, slated for release on November 20, via Nuclear Blast. According to a press release, “The new EP of the band offers three new songs (plus a hidden gem on the physical editions) – dark luscious Death Doom ear candies that will dive their victim into a sensual world of darkness and temptation and conceal the borders between sweet pain and destructive illusion.” The collective’s latest single “A Secret Kiss” off their forthcoming Macabre Cabaret premiered its accompanying lyric video this past Friday, September 25.

The melancholic and brooding latest single from West Yorkshire’s own My Dying Bride, “A Secret Kiss,” starts off with somber yet piercingly loud guitar strings. The foreboding electing strings reverberate, properly introducing the entrancingly abrasive vocal delivery provided by Bride’s frontman and lead vocalist, Aaron Stainthorpe. The anthemic pairing of electric strings and an impressive steady percussion, give the track its dark thematic elements the play up nicely with the video’s images. Gloomy forest atmosphere complete with old hallowed trees are perfectly placed in the video alongside the track’s lyrics. To listen to My Dying Bride’s “A Secret Kiss” stream below, via YouTube.

My Dying Bride has recorded a total of thirteen full-length studio albums, since the band’s inception back in 1990, starting with their 1992 debut album, As The Flower Withers. Their latest musical offering was released back in March, titled The Ghost of Orion. My Dying Breed’s current touring roster is comprised of frontman Stainthorpe (vocals), guitarists Andrew Craighan and more recently Neil Blanchett, Lena Abé (bass), Shaun MacGowan (violin and keyboards) and Jeff Singer (drums). Speaking on their forthcoming EP Stainthorpe offered: