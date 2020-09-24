Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry Will Be Reopening to Live Audiences in October

Home News Roy Lott September 24th, 2020 - 11:37 PM

Live music venues are slowly but surely opening their doors again. According to Brooklyn Vegan, Nashville’s iconic music venue the Grand Ole Opry, has announced that starting on October 3, they’ll be hosting live audiences again. The announcement comes in time with the venue’s 95th anniversary and will include performances from Dierks Bentley, Terri Clark, Vince Gill and Lorrie Morgan.

Vice President and Executive Director Dan Rogers issued a statement regarding the reopening “With gratitude to the artists who have visited the Opry since March, staff members and partners who have ensured the Opry went on every Saturday, and a worldwide audience for tuning in over the past six months, we are so excited as we plan to welcome fans back to the Opry House.” He continues to say “So many loyal fans make plans early to be a part of our birthday weekend every year, and I am especially excited that many of those devoted familiar faces will be in the first in-house audience since late last winter. Of course we will only be truly happy when we can return to capacity audiences and full Opry shows that are known around the world.”

The venue will have a 500 person limit, with physically distanced seating, allowing those in the same group to sit together but distanced from others. Masks will be mandatory for all staff and guests and no food or beverages are allowed inside. More details can be found on the venue’s website.

Other Tennessee music venue The Cavern are also opening their doors. Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit recently announced a few socially distanced shows taking place outside The Caverns on October 8, 9, 10 and 11, all of which have sold out. The venue is split up into two-person, four-person, and six-person socially distanced pods.