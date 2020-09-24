mxdwn PREMIERE: Bearcraft Shares Sci-Fi Influenced Video for New Song “Where The Sun Sets”

Home News Matt Matasci September 24th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Based out of Bristol, UK, Bearcraft is the collective founded by producer Dicky Moore. Today we’re excited to premiere the visually and sonically arresting new video from the group’s Kate Bush-inspired LP Fabrefactions, “Where the Sun Sets.”

The song has some very strong S U R V I V E / Stranger Things Soundtrack vibes with the icey coolness of Chromatics. The song opens with a subtle synth beat and minimalist percussion, setting the stage for the Sam Sally’s feminine lead vocals to take center stage. The video itself features a series of seemingly random images, including Sally singing along with the song, moving through a pitch-black house with nothing but candlelight to guide her and concluding with her hand moving away from a worn hardbound book.

“This is one of the few tracks I started writing after I had started working on the album with Joe Reeves,” said Moore. “Because of that, I was able to just focus on the lyrical, harmonic and melodic content, and leave it up to Joe to add the rhythmic and synth stuff. A Sky of Honey by Kate Bush has been one of my favourite albums since its release, and I admire the sense of space and she creates within it. When my sister got in touch to ask me to write a song inspired by her first novel, The Drowning Pool, with Kate Bush’s sumptuous and spacious compositions, and Syd Moore’s compelling narrative in mind, the song came easily.”