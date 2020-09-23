mxdwn PREMIERE: Jada Michael Shares Steamy Video for “Freak” Remix

Home News Matt Matasci September 23rd, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Jada Michael is a new name on the alternative R&B scene, producing infectious tracks with unapologetic attitude and confidence. The Reno, NV-born and Miami, FL-based singer recently released a single and video for her sultry new track “Freak.” Today we’re excited to premiere a remixed version of the song.

Jada Michael’s lyrics and style are all about body positive, sex positive and self-positive themes, which is readily apparent on “Freak.” The remix begins with the same “slowed and throwed” sound as the original track, though after the intro immediately takes on a faster, tropicalia-inspired beat as Michael sings “Girl you know you got a bop / When you get it don’t stop.”

“Freak” slows down in the verses for her straightforward come-ons but the real change from the original comes in the chorus. In the original Michaels sang “Girl you know I’m a freak” in a sultry slow-jam style but in the remix, it’s cranked up to the level that it could be an EDM festival favorite.

Freak followed previous singles from Michael including “Beautiful” “Breathe” and “Special.” She’s worked with producers like LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels and Adrian “Drop” Santella. At just 21, Michael looks to have a long and promising career ahead of her.