Joan Of Arc Announce Breakup Following December 2020 Release of New Album Tim Melina Theo Bobby

Aaron Grech September 23rd, 2020 - 8:12 PM

Indie rock outfit Joan of Arc have been performing since 1995, but the group’s time is almost over. Their final album, Tim Melina Theo Bobby. is set for release on December 4 via Joyful Noise Recordings and is accompanied by the group’s latest single “Destiny Revision.”

The album title takes its name from the four musicians that make up the band’s final lineup; Tim Kinsella, Melina Ausikaitis, Theo Katsaounis and Bobby Burg. The project is also set to have guest features from frequent collaborators Jeremy Boyle, Jenny Pulse, Nate Kinsella and Todd Mattei.

“Destiny Revision” is accompanied by a brief visualizer, which takes different photographs from throughout the band’s history, cut between images of various landscapes. The track is a slow burn, with a slow creeping bassline, light electric guitar chords and ambient electronics over the instrumental giving its melody a unique quality. The vocals are equally as breezy, leading the song into a heaven-like climax during the song’s main hook.

“‘Destiny Revision’ was a personal song when it was written a couple years ago, about winging it when your life fails to play out as you’d imagined,” Kinsella said in a press release. “Unfortunately that simple sentiment now has a much more expansive and darker resonance as all of us in America face a fascist administration using the pandemic as an opportunity to consolidate power, and we all struggle to imagine our futures.”

Taking their name after the legendary historical figure, Joan of Arc have released a total of 23 studio albums since 1997, with their latest release 1984 coming out in 2018. Kinsella, who was a former member of Cap N’ Jazz and the only continuous member of Joan of Arc. According to a press release this album was “the product of a band recognizing its run had reached its end, and was made knowing that this would be the group’s last.”

Tim Melina Theo Bobby track list

1. Destiny Revision

2. Something Kind

3. Karma Repair Kit

4. Creature and Being

5. Land Surveyor

6. Feedback 3/4

7. The Dawn of Something

8. Cover Letter Song

9. Rising Horizon

10. Upside Down Bottomless Pit