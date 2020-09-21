Final Solo Recordings of The Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie to be Collected on New Double Album Away Is Mine Announced for October 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech September 21st, 2020 - 12:49 PM

Arts & Crafts will be releasing the final solo recordings performed by The Tragically Hip’s frontman Gord Downie, who passed away back in 2017 after losing a lengthy battle with terminal brain cancer. The upcoming project is titled Away Is Mine, which is set for release on October 16 and is accompanied by the release of two new tracks “Hotel Worth” and “Useless Nights.”

“Hotel Worth” is a haunting song, opening up with long ambient sounds accented by a soft organ line, as footsteps are heard walking toward a door that opens. This door opening is mentioned by the first line, which is greeted by a wonky neo-folk sound, with psychedleic guitars, and otherworldly feelings that blend the line between indie rock and ambient.

“Useless Nights” is as eclectic as the last track, with acoustic guitars melding well with the song’s experimental folk elements that have upbeat rhythms and underlying electronic elements. Downie gives a wildly unique vocal performance that has the anthemic feel of a folk song with pop undertones, similar to some of Arcade Fire’s work.

“This won’t be his last release, but these are the final ten songs Gord sang before he passed away. The last time he ever sang into a mic,” his brother Patrick Downie wrote in a press statement. “That’s pretty special to us.”

The Tragically Hips started their career in the mid 1980s, releasing a total of 14 studio albums throughout their decades spanning career. The alternative rock outfit disbanded in 2017 following Downie’s passing, although band members have indicated that there is a plethora of unreleased recorded material from the group.

Downie’s last solo release Introduce Yerself came out a little over a week after his passing. This upcoming project was recorded in 2017 at The Tragically Hip’s music studio and will contain 10 new songs and their acoustic counterparts.

Away Is Mine track list

1. Hotel Worth

2. Useless Nights

3. I Am Lost

4. About Blank

5. River Don’t Care

6. The Least Impossible

7. Traffic Is Magic

8. Away Is Mine

9. No Solace

10. Untitled

11. Hotel Worth (Acoustic)

12. Useless Nights (Acoustic)

13. I Am Lost (Acoustic)

14. About Blank (Acoustic)

15. River Don’t Care (Acoustic)

16. The Least Impossible (Acoustic)

17. Traffic Is Magic (Acoustic)

18. Away Is Mine (Acoustic)

19. No Solace (Acoustic)

20. Untitled (Acoustic)